Sports

Leicester defender Fofana injured in preseason friendly

The Associated Press

LEICESTER, England

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana was carried off on a stretcher with a leg injury during the club's preseason friendly against Spanish team Villarreal on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old French defender was tackled from behind by Villarreal forward Nino and received lengthy treatment at the King Power Stadium before being carried off.

Fofana was a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ side in his debut campaign last season.

Leicester faces Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, with the new Premier League season starting the following weekend.

Leicester won the match 3-2 with goals from Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference play

August 05, 2021 6:06 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service