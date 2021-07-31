Springer 2 HRs, Manoah wins in return, Blue Jays beat KC 4-0

George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Saturday for their third straight win.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.

Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters.

Springer jumped on Mike Minor’s first pitch of the game and hit it into the second deck in left field, the 40th leadoff homer of his career.

Springer went the other way off Minor (8-9) in the third, a two-run drive to right-center. The home runs were his 10th and 11th of the season, and gave him 16 career multihomer gamers.

The Blue Jays have hit an MLB-leading 157 home runs this season.

Toronto made it 4-0 in the sixth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single and Marcus Semien followed with a triple past a diving Michael A. Taylor in center field.

Minor allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings, losing to Toronto for the second time in nine outings, both this season.

OPEN AND SHUT CASE

The roof at Rogers Centre slid closed when a light rain began falling in the bottom of the third, but opened again before the seventh after the rain had passed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: INF Emmanuel Rivera (broken left hand) went 0 for 3 with a sacrifice fly in his third rehab game at Double-A Northwest Arkansas Friday.

Blue Jays: RHP Trent Thornton was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to open a roster spot for Manoah.

ROSTER MOVES

The Royals recalled OF Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha and optioned INF Lucius Fox to Triple-A. Fox will remain on the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (7-5, 3.48) is expected to make his Toronto debut in Sunday’s series finale after being acquired from Minnesota on Friday. RHP Brad Keller (7-9, 5.55) starts for the Royals.