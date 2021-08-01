Rays ace Tyler Glasnow likely to have Tommy John surgery

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year.

Glasnow has been taking part in a rehab program that included playing catch since going on the injured list June 15 in an attempt to avoid surgery.

The Rays originally didn't completely rule out Glasnow returning in time to help down the stretch run as the AL champions look to reach the World Series again.

However, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday night's game against Boston that he is not surprised by the development.

“I personally expected that,” Cash said. “We know Glasnow really well. He's going to exhaust every avenue trying to avoid that because he wanted to come back and contribute. He's just a big part of our club, but I think there's still more to be determined. I think it's very fair that's where it's heading."

Glasnow was examined on Friday, at which time he got on a mound and felt discomfort while throwing. He is scheduled to meet with doctors again on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Tampa Bay has 14 pitchers on the injured list.

Veteran right-hander Chris Archer, sidelined by right forearm tightness, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham and could be ready to join the rotation in a couple of weeks.

Several relievers, including Collin McHugh (right arm fatigue), Nick Anderson (right elbow strain), and Ryan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation), are expected back this season.