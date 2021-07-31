Maryland adds Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green

Xavier Green is transferring to Maryland after five seasons at Old Dominion.

Maryland announced the signing Friday. The 6-foot-6 Green averaged 15.7 points a game in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament, helping the Monarchs make the NCAA Tournament.

Green started 90 games over the past four seasons. He redshirted in 2016-17 and is taking advantage of the extra year offered by the NCAA's coronavirus-related policy.

Green averaged 6.7 points last season.