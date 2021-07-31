Freddy Galvis returns to Phillies in deal with Orioles

Freddy Galvis is back with the Philadelphia Phillies, returning to the franchise where he started his career in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles acquired minor league right-hander Tyler Burch from the Phillies for Galvis and cash.

The 31-year-old Galvis has been Baltimore's starting shortstop for most of the season. He's batting .249 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 72 games and is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain.

Galvis is a career .247 hitter in 10 major league seasons, the first six with Philadelphia.

The Phillies also acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from the Texas Rangers on Friday. Philadelphia entered Friday 3 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the AL East.

The 23-year-old Burch is a combined 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 23 appearances this season for Low-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.