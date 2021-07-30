Lynch, Royals to take on Stripling, Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-56, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-2, 8.74 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -208, Royals +176; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Blue Jays Friday.

The Blue Jays are 22-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 17-31 in road games. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .281.

The Royals won the last meeting 2-0. Kyle Zimmer recorded his first victory and Salvador Perez went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. T.J. Zeuch took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 83 RBIs and is batting .328.

Perez leads the Royals with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .515.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Royals: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).