Gallen scheduled to start for Arizona against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-71, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +163, Dodgers -186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 19-30 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. David Peralta leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 29-24 on the road. Los Angeles's lineup has 143 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 22 homers.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-4. Kenley Jansen notched his first victory and Muncy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. J.B. Bukauskas took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith is second on the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and is slugging .422.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 104 hits and is batting .296.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Josh Reddick: (illness), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Josh Rojas: (finger), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).