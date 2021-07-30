Chicago visits Philadelphia, aims to avoid 6th straight road loss

Chicago Fire (3-9-3) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-4-6)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -135, Chicago +351, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Philadelphia looking to avoid its sixth straight road loss.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Alvas Powell.

Chicago: Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).