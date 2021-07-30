Sapong leads Nashville SC against Toronto FC after 2-goal showing

Nashville SC (6-1-8) vs. Toronto FC (3-8-4)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +138, Nashville SC +190, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: C J Sapong leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Toronto FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against FC Cincinnati.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-2-3 in home matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta, Ayo Akinola, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Nashville SC: Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dominique Badji (injured), Alistair Johnston, Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.