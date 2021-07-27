Ohtani hits MLB-best 36th HR but Angels routed by Rockies

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th home run, one of the few highlights for the Los Angeles Angels in a 12-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Brendan Rodgers and pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard homered to back six effective innings from Austin Gomber as Colorado improved to 11-37 on the road.

Los Angeles trailed 10-0 in the fifth before Ohtani launched a 463-foot drive to center field for a two-run shot. The two-way sensation pitched seven strong innings Monday night and hit an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rockies.

Gomber (8-5) allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Rockies, who got 16 hits, scored four runs in the fourth to open a 9-0 lead.

Rodgers homered for the second time in two games.

Colorado scored two unearned runs in the first, a tough stretch for Angels starter Jose Suarez (4-4) as Jack Mayfield made consecutive fielding errors at third base.

Suarez also was called for an early balk. He loaded the bases but got out of it with just two runs allowed. The Rockies scored on a fielder’s choice by Charlie Blackmon and another from C.J. Cron for a 2-0 lead.

Rodgers hit his seventh home run leading off the third.

Suarez lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs — four earned — on six hits. Andrew Wantz gave up a three-run homer to Hilliard in the fourth.

David Fletcher had three hits for the Angels, who have lost three of four.

Los Angeles outfielder Adam Eaton pitched a scoreless ninth. It was the second time an Angels position player pitched this season and a career first for Eaton.

Rio Ruiz, just recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque after the Rockies released veteran Matt Adams, had a pinch-hit single, his first hit in a Colorado uniform, in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story was OK and back in the lineup after he was hit by a pitch from Ohtani on his left hand Monday night. Story was in audible and visible pain when it happened, but stayed in the game. “It was a great break, really,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Angels: All-Star 1B Jared Walsh (right oblique) was out of the lineup and scheduled for tests Tuesday, but manager Joe Maddon wasn't sure if Walsh would require a stint on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA) has one win since May 13. His last two starts came against the Dodgers, and he allowed four earned runs in five innings on Friday.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.32) is 2-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in three career starts against Colorado. He’s thrown a team-high 88 innings this season.