Sports

Honduras rallies for 3-2 win over NZ in men’s Olympic soccer

The Associated Press

Honduras' Rigoberto Rivas, right, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against New Zealand during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Honduras' Rigoberto Rivas, right, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against New Zealand during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Fernando Vergara AP
KASHIMA, Japan

Rigoberto Rivas scored late to help Honduras rally to beat New Zealand 3-2 Sunday in men's Olympic soccer.

New Zealand twice led with goals from Liberato Cacace and Chris Wood. Luis Palma leveled first in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Juan Obregon then scored another in the 78th minute before Rivas got the winner with a deflected shot in the 87th.

It was the first win for Honduras in Japan ahead of its final Group B match against South Korea on Wednesday.

