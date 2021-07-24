Taillon scheduled to start for New York against Boston

New York Yankees (50-46, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-38, first in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (5-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -164, Yankees +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 30-19 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Yankees are 23-23 on the road. New York is slugging .395 as a unit. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .466.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-2. Yacksel Rios notched his third victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Boston. Gerrit Cole took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton is second on the Yankees with 16 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (tricep), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (migraine), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Gary Sanchez: (back), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).