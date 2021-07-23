Rodriguez expected to start for the Red Sox against the Yankees

New York Yankees (50-45, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-38, first in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA, .94 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -107, Yankees -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to face the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 29-19 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 24, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 23-22 on the road. New York has slugged .396 this season. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .467.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Matt Barnes notched his fifth victory and Kike Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Boston. Brooks Kriske registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 96 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (achilles), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).