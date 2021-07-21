Revolution hand Inter Miami 6th straight loss, 4-0

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) AP

Arnór Ingvi Traustason and Adam Buksa each scored two goals and the New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 5-0 on Wednesday night in the first ever game between the teams.

Traustason put away a free kick by Carles Gil, blistering a header into the side-net to open the scoring in the 15th minute, and chipped home a sharp ball as he fell backward to the ground to make it 3-0 in the 26th.

Gil lofted an entry to the far post and Buksa scored on a volley in first-half stoppage time. Buksa made it 5-0 in the 83rd minute.

Miami (2-7-2), in its second MLS season, lost its franchise-record sixth consecutive game, scoring only once in that time.

The Revolution (9-3-3) have won back-to-back games, following a three-match winless run, to become the points leader in all of MLS (30) — one ahead of the Seattle Sounders. New England has 14 away wins (including playoffs) since Bruce Arena took charge in June 2019, the most in MLS in that span.

Teal Bunbury scored for the first time since May 12 to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

Gil has an MLS-leading 12 assists this season, six more than any other player.