Caicedo, Dájome score, Whitecaps beat Galaxy 2-1

The Associated Press

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, right, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SANDY, Utah

Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dájome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.

Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.

Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Víctor Vázquez’s cross.

