Phoenix, Milwaukee square off with series tied 2-2

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -4; over/under is 218

NBA FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a 2-2 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Bucks won the previous meeting 109-103. Khris Middleton scored 40 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win and Devin Booker totaled 42 points in defeat for Phoenix.

The Suns are 27-9 on their home court. Phoenix averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 27-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bucks are 20-16 on the road. Milwaukee has a 45-23 record when scoring 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.5 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Booker is averaging 26.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 56.9% and is averaging 28.1 points for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 24 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Suns: Averaging 109.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 43.3% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 110 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).