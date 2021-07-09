The Latest: Salisbury, Dart reach mixed doubles final

Novak Djokovic saca ante Marton Fucsovics en los cuartos de final de Wimbledon, el miércoles 7 de julio de 2021, en Londres. (AP Foto/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

10 p.m.

British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon, denying Kveta Peschke a chance to become the oldest ever champion at the All England Club.

Salisbury and Dart beat the Czech veteran and Kevin Krawietz of Germany 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The second semifinal will be played on Saturday. It pits Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. against John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China.

Peschke was celebrating her 47th birthday on Friday. Martina Navratilova became the oldest Wimbledon champion at 46 when she won the mixed doubles in 2003.

___

8:05 p.m.

Unseeded Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina saved three match points to reach the women's doubles final at Wimbledon.

The Russian duo came from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Caroline Dolehide of the United States and Storm Sanders of Australia 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5.

They will face third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium and Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan, who defeated Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The win means Mertens will return to No. 1 in the women's doubles rankings after the tournament.

Mertens is looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. Hsieh has won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014.

Vesnina is looking for a fourth Grand Slam doubles title and second at Wimbledon. Kudermetova will be playing in her first Grand Slam final.

___

7:25 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final.

The top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5.

The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

Shapovalov repeatedly put pressure on Djokovic but faltered at the crucial moments. He failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 and then double-faulted on set point in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love.

A seventh final at the All England Club ties Djokovic for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight.

Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Duke of Kent is stepping down as president of the All England Club after more than 50 years in the role.

The club said this Wimbledon would be the last for the duke, who became president in 1969. That year he presented the trophies to Rod Laver and Ann Jones

The 85-year-old duke, also known as Prince Edward, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and regularly sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court during matches.

He said that “to have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.”

___

4:15 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini has become the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final after beating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini used his big serve and powerful forehand to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Berrettini won 11 straight games from 3-2 down in the first set, taking full advantage of a shaky performance from the 14th-seeded Hurkacz. The Polish player beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals but didn’t hit a single groundstroke winner against Berrettini until midway through the third set.

Hurkacz recovered to win the third-set tiebreaker, only to be broken in the opening game of the fourth.

The last Italian man to reach any Grand Slam final was Adriano Panatta, who won the French Open in 1976.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was playing No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the second semifinal.

___

3:40 p.m.

ESPN and the BBC have extended their agreements with the All England Club for Wimbledon broadcasting rights.

ESPN said it signed a 12-year extension to continue showing the grass-court Grand Slam through 2035.

The BBC signed a three-year extension for domestic broadcasting rights in Britain through 2027. Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

The Tennis Channel also signed a 12-year extension of its deal to show a daily highlights package from Wimbledon. The new agreement runs through 2036.

——

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Centre Court.

That would put Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

The other three semifinalists are playing in the last four at the All England Club for the first time.

In the early match, No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Both are trying to become the first man from their country to reach the Wimbledon final.