Mejia expected to start for the Indians against Rays

Cleveland Indians (42-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-3, 6.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Rays Wednesday.

The Rays are 24-16 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .393 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .528.

The Indians are 21-21 on the road. Cleveland's lineup has 99 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 18 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-8. Pete Fairbanks earned his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 38 extra base hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians: 1-9, .242 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (side), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).