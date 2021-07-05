Bell, Turner homer in Nationals’ 7-5 win against Padres

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 5, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Josh Bell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and All-Star Trea Turner also connected for the Washington Nationals, who beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bell and Alcides Escobar had three hits apiece for the Nationals, who rebounded after being swept in four games at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest player 22 or younger to hit 27 homers in a season, doing it in 68 games. He did it on the hardest-hit ball of his three-year career, a 116-mph line drive off 37-year-old lefty Jon Lester into the lower balcony on the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner in the fourth inning.

Tatis' homer pulled the Padres to 5-4 and fellow All-Star Jake Cronenworth followed with a double to chase Lester. Wil Myers doubled in Cronenworth two batters later to tie it at 5.

Bell regained the lead for the Nats when he homered to left-center off Tim Hill (5-4) with one out in the seventh, his 12th. Escobar added an RBI double in the eighth.

Wander Suero (1-2) pitched a perfect sixth for the win and Brad Hand, an All-Star with the Padres in 2017-18, pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

The Nationals took a 5-0 lead against Joe Musgrove after just two innings.

Turner hit a no-doubter into the second deck in left field on the first pitch he saw from Musgrove with one out in the first. It was the 15th for Turner, a first-time All-Star who was drafted by the Padres in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft and then included in a three-team deal that December that brought Myers to the Padres from Tampa Bay.

The Nationals scored four runs on four hits off Musgrove in the second, including RBI singles by Lester and Bell.

The Padres scored three unearned runs off Lester in the third. Lester retired Tommy Pham and Tatis before third baseman Starlin Castro's error allowed Cronenworth to reach. Manny Machado walked and Myers singled to load the bases before Lester hit Trent Grisham with a pitch to bring in the first run. Rookie Kim Ha-seong doubled into left to bring in two more runs.

Lester allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.

Musgrove settled down after the second and even had two perfect innings. He allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings, struck out four and walked one.

NICE HOPS

Tatis, the shortstop, made a sensational leaping catch of pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman's line drive in the eighth. When he came down, he landed on his backside.

UP NEXT

The Nationals haven't named a starter for Tuesday night while the Padres will go with rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (3-2, 2.63).