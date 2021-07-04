Dynamo, FC Cincinnati trade early goals, tie 1-1

FC Cincinnati midfielders Yuya Kubo, left, and Luciano Acosta (11) chase Houston Dynamo midfielder Joe Corona he moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead.

Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2).