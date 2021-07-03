Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and right fielder Bryce Harper, right, celebrate after the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 in a baseball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night.

Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth.

Manny Machado hit his 13th homer, a two-run drive. The Padre have lost three straight after winning 11 of 12.

The start was delayed 2 hours, 1 minute due to rain and the game was stopped by rain for 45 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Philadelphia went ahead 3-2 in the sixth on Harper’s one-out sacrifice fly to deep right off Yu Darvish (7-3) after J.T. Realmuto tripled off the wall in right one batter earlier.

Hoskins added a two-out RBI double to left. Hoskins' at-bat was extended when first baseman Eric Hosmer lost his foul ball behind the first-base bag in the lights.

A night earlier, the Phillies wasted a 3-0 lead in the ninth, their eight blown save in nine games, before Brad Miller's winning double. Suárez replaced José Alvarado in the ninth and surrendered Jurickson Profar's tying, two-run double.

This time, Fernando Tatis Jr. flied out to deep center, Jake Cronenworth struck out and got Machado fouled out to third.

Machado’s line drive over the wall in center put the Padres ahead in the first.

Harper golfed the first pitch he saw from Darvish in the second inning, a 93 mph fastball, off the scoreboard hanging from the second deck. Two batters later, Hoskins drove his first pitch, another 93 mph fastball, over the wall in left.

Darvish gave up four runs and six hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.

FIGHT NIGHT

A fight broke out in the right-field stands in the bottom of the eighth inning. Padres relievers jumped off the bench to the front of the railing in the bullpen to see what was happening. It appeared an ambulance was called and a fan was removed on a stretcher.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said “every sign is indicating” htat left-hander Blake Snell will start on Sunday. Snell missed his previous turn due to illness.

UP NEXT

Snell (3-3, 5.290) is expected to start for the Padres against Philadelphia RHP Vince Velasquez (3-2, 4.22) in the series finale on Sunday.