Haase pair of 3-run HRs, inside-the-parker, Tigers top WSox

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, rounds third base on his three run inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, leading the Detroit Tigers over the White Sox 11-5 Saturday and snapping Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.

”(Hamilton) is an aggressive player and just one of those plays, that ball instead of having a little extra carry, it sunk and got by him,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “That was three runs. It’s a tough break for Dallas. But I don’t fault (Hamilton) at all, what he read and how we tried to make the play.”

Haase’s inside-the-park homer was the first by a Tigers player since JaCoby Jones hit one last Aug. 10 against the White Sox. The six RBIs were a career-high for Haase, who has four multi-homer games this season.

“I don’t think anyone had the inside-the-parker coming into this one,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’ll take it. I’ve said before, when Haase homers once, stick around because he might homer twice. Great day.”

Haase anticipated that Hamilton would make the catch.

“I didn’t exactly get out of the box too quick because I hit it hard and right at him,” he said. “Miggy and Schoop had to wait to see if it got down. But when he dove and it got by him, I knew it was time to turn it on and I was going until (third base coach) Chip (Hale) stopped me.”

Haase’s second homer of the game sailed over the right-field fence in the seventh.

Schoop had a solo homer and two-run single.

Tarik Skubal (5-7) lasted five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six. The Tigers defeated the White Sox for just the third time in 12 meetings this season.

Leury Garcia homered and drove in three runs for Chicago. Keuchel gave up seven runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

Keuchel didn’t fault Hamilton on the inside-the-park homer but is generally frustrated how deep the outfielders play due to analytical shifts.

“You’ve got so much field to lose,” he said. “Everybody’s concerned about giving up slugging percentage now and I’m a groundball pitcher. If I give up a hard-hit ball, it’s usually going to fall in front of somebody and if not, it’s going to go over the fence.”

Chicago pitching coach Ethan Katz was ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Tim Anderson jumped on Skubal’s first pitch of the game for a double, sparking a two-run first. Jose Abreu hit an RBI single and Garcia drove in a run with a grounder.

The White Sox scored three times in the sixth for a 5-3 lead. Anderson doubled again and scored on a single by Anderson, and Garcia hit his second homer of the season.

Detroit answered with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Schoop’s two-run, bases-loaded single. Jeimer Candelario followed with a go-ahead single and Zach Short drew a bases-loaded walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: La Russa is optimistic that C Yasmani Grandal can avoid an IL stint. Grandal exited Friday’s game with left calf tightness. “Looks like we can get through it,” he said. … OF Adam Engel (strained right hamstring) is expected to be activated from the IL during the team’s road series in Minnesota, which begins Monday.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (right cervical spine strain) was cleared of any shoulder issues but he won’t return until after the All-Star break. … 1B/DH Cabrera won’t play in the field prior to the All-Star break due to a sore right calf. “We’re just being careful with him,” Hinch said. … SS Niko Goodrum (left finger tendon) began an injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.84 ERA) will oppose Tigers rookie RHP Matt Manning (1-2, 8.16 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series. Giolito is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts against Detroit this season. Manning, who surrendered nine runs in 3 2/3 innings at Cleveland on Monday, will be making his fourth career start.