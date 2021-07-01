Gallagher nets Q2’s first MLS goal, Austin tops Timbers 2-1

Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) AP

Jon Gallagher scored the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Thursday night to snap an eight-game winless streak.

Austin (3-5-4) won for the first time since back-to-back victories on April 24 and May 1.

Gallagher opened the scoring with a sliding finish of a give-and-go with Tomás Pochettino in the 28th minute. It was expansion Austin's first goal since a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on June 12.

Diego Fagundez took a misplayed ball and beat Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark in the 33rd before Jeremy Ebobisse put away a cross by Diego Valeri in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-1.

Alexander Ring scored in the 77th minute and Héctor Jiménez had a goal in the 81st to cap the scoring.

Austin had been scoreless in its first two games — ties with San Jose on June 19 and Columbus on June 27 — at its new home. Q2 Stadium opened June 16 when the U.S. women's team beat Nigeria 2-0 in an international friendly.

Austin, which went into the game with just six goals this season, had 69.3% possession and the Timbers (4-6-1) had just five shots, one on target.