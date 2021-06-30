NHL announces broadcast details for 2021 Expansion Draft, Entry Draft

Fans will be able to watch as the Seattle Kraken make their picks in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21.

ESPN2 will air the Kraken’s choices live from Seattle starting at 5 p.m. PT. The team will select one player from 30 NHL teams — Las Vegas is excluded. ESPN is the league’s new primary broadcast partner.

The show will be hosted by Chris Fowler, who will be joined by former NHL player Dominic Moore. Moore played for 10 NHL teams over 13 seasons. He retired in 2018 and is currently a studio analyst for NBC Sports. Former NHL goalie and current analyst Kevin Weekes will report from various Seattle locations.

The NHL also announced broadcast plans for the 2021 Entry Draft. The first round will be broadcast on July 23 at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 live from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey.

ESPN’s John Buccigross will host live coverage of the first round, along with Sportsnet analysts Elliotte Friedman and Sam Cosentino. Weekes, NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond and ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan will provide insight.

The NHL Network will provide coverage of Rounds 2 through 7 on July 24, starting at 8 a.m. NHL Now and NHL Tonight will air live pre- and post-coverage of the Expansion Draft and Round 1 of the Entry Draft.