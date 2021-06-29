Suns try to secure conference finals win over the Clippers

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -1; over/under is 215

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six of the Western Conference finals. The Clippers won the last meeting 116-102. Paul George scored 41 points to lead LA to the win and Devin Booker totaled 31 points in defeat for Phoenix.

The Clippers are 9-3 in division matchups. Los Angeles averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 22-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Suns are 7-5 against the rest of their division. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: George leads the Clippers averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 23.3 points per game while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Reggie Jackson is averaging 20.8 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jae Crowder leads the Suns averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.1 points per game and shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 27.9 points and seven rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 112.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 107.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Ivica Zubac: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: day to day (knee).