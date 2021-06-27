Santiago ejected from Mariners’ win for sticky substance

Home Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, right, talks with Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Santiago was ejected by Cuzzi. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.

Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The 33-year-old left-hander said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The White Sox lost AL MVP José Abreu when he was hit on his left knee by a pitch in the sixth. The team announced the first baseman had a bruised left knee and X-rays were negative.

The Mariners went ahead to stay when Trammell hit a towering drive into the right-field bleachers with two out in the ninth against Liam Hendriks (3-2).

RED SOX 9, YANKEES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the Yankees to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals.

J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts.

Boston outscored New York 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against the Yankees this year and moving a season-best 16 games above .500.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for the Yankees. Cole (8-4) allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings.

ATHLETICS 6, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.

Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs for the A's. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles.

Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits apiece for the Giants. San Francisco missed a chance to move 25 games over .500 for the first time since 2012.

Irvin (6-7) matched the longest start of his career.

San Francisco's Sammy Long (1-1) allowed four runs in five innings in his second career start.

ANGELS 6, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Angels stopped a five-game losing streak.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth against Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during Los Angeles' two-run seventh inning.

Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth against Matt Wisler (1-3).

Tony Watson (3-3) worked one inning for the win, and Raisel Iglesias got four outs for his 13th save.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had won four in a row.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.

Naylor writhed on the ground in pain and teammates immediately called for medical attention. His foot was placed in an air cast and he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Andrelton Simmons and Josh Donaldson also homered for Minnesota, which has won seven of nine. J.A. Happ (4-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

René Rivera went deep for Cleveland, which has dropped five of eight. Minnesota native Sam Hentges (1-2) took the loss.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Washington ace Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open. The Nationals earned a split of their four-game series.

Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who has been animated in his unhappiness about baseball’s recent crackdown on sticky substances, underwent two brief checks at the end of innings with no complaint.

Alcantara (4-7) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Marlins went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.

Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball.

Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors.

The Rockies have lost six of seven. They dropped to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors’ worst road record.

Colorado right-hander Chi Chi González (2-5) allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

PHILLIES 4, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Phillies beat the Mets for a split of their four-game series.

Wheeler (6-4), who signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Mets, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Archie Bradley worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

Kevin Pillar homered for New York, and Pete Alonso had an RBI single. Marcus Stroman (6-6) permitted four runs, two earned, and five hits in three innings.

BRAVES 4, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Atlanta's Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for the Braves.

Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, cruised through five innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Acuña connected in the fifth, making it 3-0 with a solo drive to center for his 21st homer. Riley led off the sixth with his 13th homer of the season.

Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle (7-3) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings. The Reds finished with just two hits.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.

Ross Stripling (3-4) earned his first win in four starts, allowing two runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Jordan Romano got three outs for his sixth save.

Orioles starter Jorge López (2-10) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 13th homer in the first, breaking a streak of five games without a homer for the Orioles, their longest in nine seasons.

PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh's Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game.

In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching performance of all-time.

The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.

Gregory Polanco and Ben Gamel homered for the Pirates, who won have won six of nine following a season-high 10-game losing streak.

St. Louis had three hits in its sixth loss in seven games. Johan Oviedo (0-4) got the loss.

RANGERS 4, ROYALS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered and Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, helping Texas finish a three-game sweep.

The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single among three hits as the Royals lost their fifth straight on a 10-game trip that matches their longest of the season. Brady Singer (3-6) allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Kansas City is 4-17 since a five-game winning streak that put the club three games over .500.

Lyles (3-5) allowed seven hits — all singles — and a run in his longest outing this year. Ian Kennedy earned his 13th save.

TIGERS 2, ASTROS 1, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run, and Detroit beat Houston for a split of their four-game series.

In the Houston 10th, Gregory Soto (4-1) walked leadoff hitter Chas McCormick with automatic runner Abraham Toro on second. Jason Castro sacrificed the runners over, but Jose Altuve popped out and Myles Straw grounded out.

Houston brought in Blake Taylor (0-2) for the bottom of the inning, with Akil Baddoo starting on second. Jonathan Schoop’s groundout moved the winning run to third for Grossman.

Grossman bunted Taylor’s first pitch to the third-base side of the mound and Baddoo beat Taylor’s desperate flip.

The Tigers (34-44) went 5-2 against the Astros (48-30) this season.