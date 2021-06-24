The Seattle Kraken have named the first head coach in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken have a coach.

The team announced Thursday that Dave Hakstol will be the first head coach in franchise history. Hakstol is entering his 26th consecutive season as a head or assistant coach across the NHL, NCAA and USHL. Most recently, he was an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It is an honor to be the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken,” Hakstol said in a release. “I am honored to be joining this tremendous group of staff and fans. When I first saw the arena, I was blown away – it is such a unique venue. I am looking forward to being a part of the group that builds a team that plays with pride, passion and selflessness for the city of Seattle.”

During the last two seasons in Toronto, Hakstol was primarily responsible for coaching the team’s defensemen. He was the head coach of the Flyers from 2015-19, leading Philadelphia to the playoffs in two of three full seasons. He finished with a record of 134-101-42.

“I am incredibly proud to announce Dave Hakstol as the first Head Coach of the Seattle Kraken franchise,” said Kraken CEO Ron Francis. “Dave possesses great experience, a strong work ethic, a solid technical understanding of the game, and the remarkable ability to communicate clearly and effectively. I look forward to working with Dave as we strive to build a team our fans will be proud of.”

Hakstol spent the previous 15 seasons coaching the University of North Dakota, 11 as head coach. North Dakota reached the Frozen Four seven times from 2004-2015, the most of any program during that span. Hakstol compiled a 289-143-43 record, winning three regular-season titles conference titles and four Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championships. He was was named conference coach of the year twice (2008-09, 2014-15).

Hakstol also served as the head coach and general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL from 1996-2000 and is a two-time silver medal winner with Team Canada at the World Championships (2019 and 2017)

Hakstol was a defenseman at the University of North Dakota from 1989-92 and was named the team’s captain for his final seasons He spent parts of five seasons in the International Hockey League.