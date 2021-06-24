Lightning, Islanders set for winner-take-all game 7

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -170, Islanders +144; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders face off in game seven of the third round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

The Lightning are 21-7-0 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Islanders are 11-13-4 in road games. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 48 total points for the Lightning, 23 goals and 25 assists. Steven Stamkos has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-15 in 55 games this season. Brock Nelson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.0 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (upper-body), Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.