Biggio, Gurriel power Blue Jays in 2-1 win over Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien, left, catches the ball as Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, is late stealing second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami. The Blue Jays defeated the Marlins 2-1.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.

MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ first run in the sixth. They improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami.

Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.

Miami rookie Jesús Sánchez hit his second home run in the second inning.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo missed the game serving a one-game suspension. The penalty came after MLB concluded Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah intentionally threw at the Orioles’ Maikel Franco last weekend.

REDS 10, TWINS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds stopped a five-game losing streak.

Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double off Tejay Antone (2-0), but the right-hander in his first game back from the injured list recovered to record the last two outs of the inning.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds.

Hansel Robles (3-4) took the loss.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and Houston defeated Baltimore for its ninth straight win.

Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings. Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries.

Right-hander Jorge López (2-9) gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings but was outdone by Greinke.

PIRATES 6, WHITE SOX 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh beat skidding Chicago.

A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.

But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.

Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries.

TIGERS 8, CARDINALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading Detroit over St. Louis.

Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.