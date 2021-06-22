Gurriel hits RBI double in 9th, Blue Jays beat Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays George Springer (4) congratulates Bo Bichette after Bichette scored during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.

MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays' first run in the sixth. They improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami.

Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.

Starling Marte led off Miami's ninth with an infield single but was thrown out trying to steal second.

Both starting pitchers passed inspections by the umpires between innings as part of MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances.

Toronto outfielder George Springer went 0 for 4 in his return to the lineup. He was activated after missing 66 of the first 70 games because of a strained right quadriceps.

Miami rookie Jesús Sánchez hit his second home run in the second inning.

The Blue Jays scratched out a run in the sixth. Bo Bichette was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and came home on an opposite-field single by Guerrero.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo missed the game serving a one-game suspension. The penalty came after MLB concluded Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah intentionally threw at the Orioles' Maikel Franco last weekend.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Corey Dickerson (bruised left foot) is expected to be in a boot for three weeks, manager Don Mattingly said. ... 1B-OF Garrett Cooper (lumbar strain) took batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week. ... RHP Jorge Guzman (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to start a game Thursday at extended spring training.

UP NEXT

The Marlins’ Trevor Rogers (7-3, 1.87), who leads all MLB rookies in wins, ERA and strikeouts, is scheduled to start in the series finale Wednesday against Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.50) in a matchup of left-handers.

