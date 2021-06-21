Austin FC takes on Minnesota United FC after 3 straight draws

Austin FC (2-4-3) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-4-2)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -152, Austin FC +368, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC takes on Minnesota United FC after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

Austin FC takes the field for the tenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 9-6 through its first nine games of MLS play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Austin FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod.

Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).