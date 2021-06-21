New England hosts New York, tries to extend 4-game home win streak

New York Red Bulls (4-4-0) vs. New England Revolution (6-1-2)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -126, New York +307, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New England hosts New York trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 2-3-5 at home. New England scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 29.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-5-4 in road games. New York scored 31 goals last season and recorded 23 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured).

New York: Andrew Gutman (injured), Cristian Casseres Jr, Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).