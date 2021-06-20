Sports

Glesnes rocket brings Union to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Jakob Glesnes' blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 tie with Atlanta United on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0, Cory Burke got Philadelphia (4-2-3) on the board at the 84th minute with a follow off a rebound Atlanta keeper Bradley Guzan couldn't control.

Atlanta (2-1-5) went up a pair at the 82nd minute when Anton Walkes converted a header off a cross from Brooks Lennon for his first goal of the season.

Kacper Przybylko's own goal at 58 minutes marked the first goal given up by the Union in three games. They entered having allowed just a goal in their last five games.

Guzan recorded a pair of first-half saves to keep Philadelphia off the board. His first was a left-footed save in the center of the goal off an attempt from Anthony Fontana at 17 minutes.

At the 42nd minute, Guzan made a diving save to his right turning away Przybylko from outside the box.

