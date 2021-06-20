India slumps to 211-7 against New Zealand in WTC final

Kyle Jamieson struck two vital blows as New Zealand pegged back India in the world test championship final under persistent overcast conditions at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Jamieson’s (3-26) probing fuller length deliveries during a six-over spell in the first hour earned the tall fast bowler the wickets of captain Virat Kohli (44) and Rishabh Pant (4) on the third morning as India slumped to 211-7 at lunch.

Neil Wagner (2-40) brilliantly set up Ajinkya Rahane (49) when the India vice-captain half-heartedly pulled a short pitched ball straight into the hands of Tom Latham at square leg.

Rahane missed out on his half century and hit five boundaries with two of those coming in Colin de Grandhomme’s single over.

After the first day’s play was washed out due to rain and only 64.4 overs were possible on the second day due to inclement weather, there was also a delay of 30 minutes on the third morning due to a wet outfield.

Resuming on 146-4, Kohli couldn’t add to his overnight score as Jamieson consistently challenged the India skipper with full-pitched deliveries before getting him leg before wicket with late seam movement.

Kohli went for a television referral, but the replays clearly suggested the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting, struggled to negotiate the seam and swing of the New Zealand bowlers before playing a reckless drive off a wayward Jamieson delivery, offering a straightforward catch in the slips.

New Zealand’s decision to take the second new ball half an hour before lunch paid off when Tim Southee had Ravichandran Ashwin (22) caught by Latham in the slips.

The Black Caps’ only blemish in an otherwise dominant first session that saw them take four wickets for 65 runs came when Southee dropped a sitter in the third slip from Ravindra Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 15 at the break.