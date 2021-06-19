France held to 1-1 draw by Hungary at Euro 2020

France's Paul Pogba takes on British referee Michael Oliver during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium, in Budapest, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Alex Pantling, Pool via AP) AP

France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament.

Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again at the European Championship, held the World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow full crowds. They went wild when Attila Fiola gave the home team the lead.

Latching onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, Fiola burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.

Some flares were lit and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had to remove paper thrown from the stands which landed in his penalty area.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both missed good chances before Hungary’s goal.

Given the quality of their opponents, Hungary's draw was more like a victory and Gulacsi pumped his fists as the crowd gave the players a massive ovation.

The Hungarian players then lined up in front of their home fans behind one goal and stood with their hands on their hearts as the crowd sang.