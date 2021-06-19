Red Bulls return from international break to beat Nashville

Fábio scored his first MLS goal, Kyle Duncan added a second-half goal and the New York Red Bulls beat Nashville 2-0 on Friday night in the first league contest after the international break.

New York (4-4-0) extended its home winning streak to four games. Nashville (2-1-5) had its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel had his third shutout of the season.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, WHITECAPS 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored twice, Erik Holt added a goal and Real Salt Lake beat Vancouver.

Salt Lake (3-1-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four — with three draws. Vancouver (2-5-1) lost for the fourth straight time.

Brian White scored for Vancouver.