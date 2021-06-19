Gomes, Fedde help Nationals past East Division-leading Mets

Washington Nationals' Yan Gomes (10), center is doused by teammates Josh Bell (19) and Kyle Schwarber (12) as he is interviewed after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during a baseball game in the ninth inning against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets in a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk and moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single to right. Gomes then singled to left to beat Edwin Díaz (1-2).

Brad Hand (4-2) pitched the ninth to close out Washington’s gem. The Nationals have won a season-high five straight.

Fedde pitched seven dominant innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six. The right-hander’s scoreless streak is the longest on the team this season. Fedde’s ERA is down to 3.33.

Joey Lucchesi countered with 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five. Three Mets relievers followed with 2 2/3 scoreless before Díaz struggled in the ninth.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help Baltimore snap an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto, which lost its fifth straight.

Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore. Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.

Eshelman allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings before being relieved by Tyler Wells (2-0).

The Orioles have dropped 19 games in a row on the road. They have won six of their last eight at home.

Robbie Ray (4-3) allowed two runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

ATHLETICS 5, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — James Kaprielian made it to the Bronx six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings as the Athletics won their seventh straight.

Tony Kemp hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Wandy Peralta (1-1). Matt Olson hit his 19th homer in the first and Mark Canha added an RBI single in the third.

Kaprielian (4-1), a 27-year-old right-hander, struck out four of his first five batters, threw 44 four-seam fastballs that averaged 93 mph and mixed in 22 sliders, two curveballs and 12 changeups. He allowed three runs, struck out seven and walked one.

Yusmeiro Petit allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings, Lou Trevino completed the four-hitter for his 12th save in 14 chances.

For the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu’ hit a two-run homer in the third and Rougned Odor had a solo drive in the fifth.

PADRES 8, REDS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice and doubled, Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer and Chris Paddack struck out 11 in five impressive innings to match his career high for San Diego in a win over Cincinnati.

Myers homered off the first floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner leading off the second, giving him the most homers by a Padres player at Petco Park, 58. He had been tied with Adrian Gonzalez at 57. His 59th was a leadoff shot off reliever Ashton Goudeau into the Padres’ bullpen in the fourth.

Paddack (4-5) held the Reds to two runs and six hits, with just one walk. He matched his career strikeout high set against the New York Mets on May 6, 2019.

Tony Santillan (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits in three innings, struck out three and walked one.

PIRATES 11, INDIANS 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and Pittsburgh nearly squandered a 10-run lead before hanging on to beat Cleveland and snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead. The Indians rallied by scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run.

Cesar Hernandez’ hit a grand slam off Sam Howard in the seventh inning. A two-run single by Rene Rivera and a throwing error by center fielder Bryan Reynolds an inning late made it a one-run game.

Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Hernandez finished with three hits and five RBIs as the Indians lost for the second time in eight games. Rivera had three hits and three RBIs, and Eddie Rosario added two hits. J.C. Mejia (1-2) took the loss.

BRAVES 9, CARDINALS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and Atlanta handed St. Louis its fifth straight loss.

Contreras’ seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman’s single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.

Fried (4-4) gave up one run and two walks with six strikeouts.

Martínez (3-8) lost his fourth straight decision, giving up eight runs, eight hits and four walks.

ASTROS 2, WHITE SOX 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting Houston over Chicago.

The game was tied at 1-all when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet (2-3) with one out in the ninth. Álvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth straight victory.

Luis García allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, and Ryan Pressly (4-1) struck out the side in the ninth for the win. García tied a career-high with eight strikeouts.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodón retired his first 13 batters and yielded one run and three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

MARLINS 10, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and Miami snapped a four-game slide by routing the Cubs.

Jon Berti added a three-run homer as the Marlins dealt the Cubs their fourth loss in five games. Jorge Alfaro had three hits and scored twice.

Duvall had three hits, including his fifth career slam to cap Miami’s five-run third inning against shaky Cubs starter Zach Davies. Davies (4-4) gave up a career-high eight runs after not allowing any in his previous two starts.

Joc Pederson hit two solo homers in his first two at-bats.

John Curtiss (3-1), the first of three Miami relievers, tossed 1 1/3 innings to earn the win as the Marlins bullpen completed a four-hitter.

TWINS 7, RANGERS 5, 10TH INNING

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luis Arraez hit an RBI triple to start the Minnesota 10th inning and the Twins then drew two bases-loaded walks to beat Texas in the opener of a three-game series matching last-place teams.

Arraez tripled over the head of Adolis García, whose homer in the Texas seventh had tied the game at 4-4, and Willians Astudillo rumbled home from second base.

Josh Sborz (3-3), the sixth Texas pitcher, struck out two but also had three walks, including an intentional pass to Nelson Cruz before Ryan Jeffers walked with the bases loaded. Demarcus Evans took over and walked Alex Krilloff to force in another run.

Hansel Robles (3-3) worked a perfect ninth. Tyler Duffey worked the 10th for his second save.

Trevor Larnach homered for the Twins, pulling a towering 429-foot blast into the right-field seats with two outs in the fifth to snap a 3-3 tie.

ROYALS 5, RED SOX 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and Kansas City beat Boston for its second win in its last 13 games.

Kris Bubic (2-2) won despite allowing two runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save, and the Royals stopped their six-game losing streak.

Nick Pivetta (6-3) took the loss and the Red Sox went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners.

Rafael Devers hit his 17th homer, a solo drive in the eighth off Scott Barlow, who had not allowed a home run in 38 innings.

ROCKIES 6, BREWERS 5, 10 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and Colorado beat Milwaukee to extend its winning streak to a season-high five.

All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281. Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200.

With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second base under pandemic rules, Cron singled off Devin Williams (2-1).

Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th, helped by center fielder Garrett Hampson’s diving catch of Christian Yelich’s sinking liner starting the inning. Chacin closed the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row after winning 14 of 16, and the Brewers have lost seven straight to the Rockies, matching their most against Colorado.

Luis Urías homered for Milwaukee.

GIANTS 5, PHILLIES 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto struck out five in six uneven innings, Brandon Belt homered and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.

LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Giants won in manager Gabe Kapler’s first game against his former team. Kapler was fired in 2019 after two seasons as the Phillies’ manager.

San Francisco has won five straight, 17 of 23 and is a majors-best 45-25.

Andrew McCutchen hit his 12th home run for the Phillies. Odúbel Herrera connected for his fifth, a solo shot leading off the game. Bryce Harper had two hits in his return to Philadelphia’s lineup.

Cueto (5-3) allowed three runs on six hits. He also walked and scored the tie-breaking run on Wade’s triple in the fourth. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (2-2) allowed four runs, three earned, and walked four in four innings. Velasquez is winless over his last four starts.

MARINERS 5, RAYS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi threw four-hit ball over seven innings, Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning and the Mariners beat Tampa Bay.

Kikuchi (4-3) earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances while sending the Rays to their fourth straight loss, matching their season high.

The Japanese left-hander struck out six and recorded 13 infield outs as he helped the Mariners to their fifth win in six games.

The Mariners batted around in the first against Michael Wacha (1-2), scoring four runs on six hits with RBIs from Kyle Seager, Jake Bauers, Shed Long Jr. and Luis Torrens, who added another RBI single in the third to make it 5-1.

ANGELS 11, TIGERS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby by connecting twice during Los Angeles' win over Detroit.

Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver.

Luis Rengifo and Jared Walsh also homered in the fifth.

Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-7) was rocked for seven runs on seven hits with three walks over 4 1/3 innings.

Angels starter Alex Cobb (5-2) gave up one run on three hits over 5 2/3 inning with two walks and eight strikeouts.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and leading Los Angeles.

Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51.

Souza homered in the eighth off Joe Mantiply (0-2).

Trevor Bauer (7-5) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked three, lowering his ERA to 2.45. Kenley Jansen got his 17th save in 19 chances.

Arizona was blanked for the ninth time.