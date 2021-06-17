Cron’s grand slam lifts Rockies over Brewers 7-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias watches his single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth.

Milwaukee committed four errors, one of which led to an unearned run in the sixth, and lost its fourth in a row.

Christian Yelich beat out an infield single leading off the fourth for the lone hit against Márquez (5-6). Luis Urias had a three-run double in the seventh off Yency Almonte, who relieved Ben Bowden after he issued three walks to load the bases.

Márquez had to deal with plenty of traffic on the bases after walking three and throwing a pair of wild pitches, including one that rolled to the backstop on a swinging third strike that allowed Jackie Bradley Jr. to reach in the fifth inning. But a Colorado defense that committed three errors also turned three double plays to help Márquez dodge damage.

Brandon Woodruff (5-3) went five innings and allowed five hits and five runs, all in the first. Yonathan Daza and Trevor Story singled and Ryan McMahon walked to load the bases before Cron drove a 1-1 pitch into the right-field seats for his third career slam. Hampson followed with a homer that soared into the left-field bleachers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong went through a full range of baseball activities before the game. Barring any setbacks, he could soon be reinstated from the injured list — perhaps this weekend. “We’re close,” manager Craig Counsell said. Wong, the Brewers’ leadoff batter and a two-time Gold Glove winner with St. Louis, went on the IL on June 4 with a left oblique strain.

Rockies: RHP Mychal Givens has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain, and RHP Justin Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot. Colorado manager Bud Black said Givens, a mainstay in the bullpen, has been dealing with back soreness for some time. “It was getting to the point where it was nagging, and the medical team and Mychal felt probably the best thing to do was put him on the IL, let it quiet down, and when he comes back, there will be no issues,” Black explained.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.27 ERA) is slated to make his first career start Friday night at Coors Field. He has gone 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in four previous appearances at the ballpark, all in relief.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.86 ERA) is set to make his fourth career start against Milwaukee but first since Sept. 27, 2019. He’s 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA against the Brewers.