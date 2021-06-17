Ukraine gets 1st win, beats North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020

Ukraine's manager Andriy Shevchenko gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Ghement, Pool) AP

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored again, and this time it was enough.

The pair of forwards netted a goal each in the first half Thursday to give Ukraine a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia at the European Championship.

The same two players also scored in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, but that ended up being a 3-2 loss to the Netherlands.

Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank in the 34th to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The goals were separated by five minutes. Against the Dutch, they scored only four minutes apart.

“I’m pleased with the three points we have earned," Yarmolenko said, thanking his coaches for trusting him after spending most of the season on the bench at West Ham. “We can celebrate tonight, but tomorrow we'll be preparing for the next game."

The pair equaled coach Andriy Shevchenko's record of scoring two goals at the European Championship. Shevchenko netted his in a 2-1 victory over Sweden when the country co-hosted Euro 2012, Ukraine's only previous victory at the continental tournament.

“Today, we as the team played well in the attack," Shevchenko said. “It was a pleasure to watch. During the game we had a lot of chances to score more."

Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in the 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.

The penalty was awarded after Karavaev brought down North Macedonia striker Goran Pandev, who was aiming for a rebound after Bushchan pushed a shot from Aleksandar Trajkovski onto the woodwork.

“Maybe we should have attacked more, but we found ourselves two goals behind, and when that happens, it’s difficult to turn the match around,” Alioski said.

Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved by Dimitrievski on the other end. It was awarded for a handball following a free kick after a video review.

Ukraine has three points in Group C while North Macedonia has zero and was knocked out the tournament because of the Netherlands' 2-0 victory over Austria 2-0 later Thursday.

In the final group games, the Netherlands will play North Macedonia in Amsterdam while Austria faces Ukraine in Bucharest.

Ukraine is appearing in its third European Championship and has never progressed out of the group stage. The team will remain in Bucharest for its final group match against Austria while North Macedonia will travel Amsterdam to face the Netherlands.

North Macedonia is playing at its first major tournament. The team lost to Austria 3-1 in its opening game.

“We played a match of two very different halves," North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski said. “In the second half we showed why we are at the European Championship."

Referee Andres Rapallini of Argentina was in charge of the game at the National Arena with linesmen Juan Pablo Belatti and Diego Bonfa assisting. They were taking part in the European tournament amid an exchange with South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

A Spanish refereeing crew will take charge of a Copa America match between Chile and Bolivia on Friday.