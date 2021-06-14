Monday Sports in Brief

NBA

First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, and finally the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Though the series is tied, the Milwaukee Bucks are way ahead in the health category.

Down to Kevin Durant as their lone healthy superstar, the Nets limp home to host Game 5 on Tuesday, a team that once piled up points with ease suddenly struggling to cobble together much offense at all.

The Nets were bitten by the injury bug all season, with long absences for Durant and Harden in the second half. Their three stars played together only eight times in the regular season and they may not have another chance until October.

Nash said Irving won’t play Tuesday because of the sprained right ankle he sustained in Game 4. Harden hasn’t played since the opening minute of Game 1 because of right hamstring tightness. When he returned from the same injury in April, he promptly strained it minutes into his return and missed the next 18 games, so the Nets are being cautious with him.

TRACK AND FIELD

Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she’s been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito.

Houlihan’s announcement on her Instagram account Monday arrives days before the start of U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, where the top three in each event earn a spot to the postponed Tokyo Games. She finished 11th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the 5,000 meters.

The 28-year-old Houlihan said she received an email from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Jan. 14, notifying her that a drug testing sample returned a finding for the anabolic steroid nandrolone. She said she’s since learned it has “long been understood by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) that eating pork can lead to a false positive for nandrolone, since certain types of pigs produce it naturally in high amounts. Pig organ meat (offal) has the highest levels of nandrolone.”

Houlihan made a list of all the food she ate leading up to a Dec. 15 test that produced the adverse analytical finding for the anabolic steroid.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Bob Baffert sued in federal court Tuesday in an effort to get his suspension by the New York Racing Association lifted.

The NYRA suspended the Hall of Famer in mid-May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test that found 21 picograms of betamethasone. The steroid helps reduce swelling and Baffert acknowledged that Medina Spirit tested positive for the substance that is banned on race day in Kentucky. The trainer later said an ointment used to treat a skin condition contained the substance.

In the filing in Brooklyn, Baffert said he was suspended without “any prior notice” by the NYRA, which did not specify “duration or terms of the suspension” and did not accuse him of violating any New York state law or regulation. He said any prolonged suspension could put him out of business in New York if horses under his care are transferred to other trainers.

The NYRA, which operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course, said it took the action “to protect the integrity of the sport.” NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna said the organization took into account that other Baffert-trained horses have failed drug tests in the recent past, resulting in penalties against him by regulators in Kentucky, California and Arkansas.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women’s national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league’s best players.

Voting for the WNBA’s team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media. Players can vote for themselves.

Coaches will chose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren’t on the U.S. Olympic 5-on-5 team. Coaches can’t vote for their own players.

The 12-member U.S. Olympic team roster hasn’t been announced yet, but is expected to be released later this month. They will hold a training camp in Las Vegas prior to departing for Tokyo.

The game, sponsored by AT&T, is another way the league is celebrating its 25th season. This is the first time that the league has held an All-Star Game in an Olympic year since 2000. The WNBA played an exhibition in New York in 2004 at Radio City Music Hall, but it wasn’t considered an All-Star Game.