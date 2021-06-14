Indians extend Orioles’ road woes, win 4-3

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, left, gets Baltimore Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson at second base in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Rosario was able to make the throw to get Orioles' Cedric Mullins at first base for a double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night.

Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6) in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Stewart slipped in the wet grass going after a routine fly. Ramirez added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop, giving him another try.

Indians rookie reliever Nick Sandlin (1-0) picked up his first career win by striking out three of the five batters he faced. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

RAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered and Tampa Bay beat Chicago for its fourth straight win.

Tampa Bay improved to 43-24, 1 1/2 games ahead of the White Sox for the best record in the majors. The Rays have won seven of eight.

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left after four innings with right elbow inflammation. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs on three hits. J.P. Feyereisen (3-2) got the win and Pete Fairbanks pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Lance Lynn (7-2) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings as he lost for the first time since April 15.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 2

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and Colorado held on to beat scuffling San Diego.

Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings.

Gomber held the Padres to three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

San Diego has lost 10 of its last 14 and has scored just nine runs in its last seven losses. Dinelson Lamet (1-2) took the loss.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in the Padres ninth off Daniel Bard. But he then retired Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to earn his ninth save.

METS 5, CUBS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and New York beat Chicago at home for the first time in exactly four years.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago’s five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018.

Peterson (2-5) allowed just a third-inning single to Eric Sogard — then picked him off second to end the inning — and a leadoff walk in the sixth to Sergio Alcantara. Edwin Diaz earned his 13th save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth.

Jake Arrieta (5-7) allowed four runs in five innings.

RED SOX 2, BLUE JAYS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to tie it in the top half, and Boston beat Toronto.

Matt Barnes (3-1) was two strikes away from finishing off a combined three-hit shutout when Guerrero homered 451 feet onto Lansdowne Street to tie the game. It was his major league-leading 22nd home run of the season.

But Alex Verdugo, who drove in Boston’s first run, and J.D. Martinez singled off Rafael Dolis (1-3) to lead off the bottom of the ninth. One out later, Devers banged one off the wall in left-center.

Nathan Eovaldi took a one-hitter into the seventh. He held the Blue Jays to three hits and a walk in all, while striking out four in 6 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs as Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games.

Schwarber’s homer was his fourth in three days. The Nationals moved him to the leadoff spot Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader. He led off that game with a home run, hit two more on Sunday and launched the go-ahead shot this time against reliever Clay Holmes (2-2).

Kyle Finnegan (3-2) struck out two in a hitless inning. Brad Hand pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 14 tries.

REDS 10, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vladimir Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee for its fourth straight win.

Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino each hit a two-run homer for the Reds. Votto went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Gutiérrez (3-1) gave up two runs in six innings to win his third straight start in his fourth career appearance.

Eric Lauer (1-3) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and scuffling St. Louis beat Miami to halt a three-game slide.

Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals won for only the third time in 14 games.

Dylan Floro (2-4), the fifth Miami pitcher, gave up O'Neill's go-ahead double.

Giovanny Gallegos (4-1) pitched a hitless inning and Alex Reyes retired the side in the ninth for his 17th save.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Detroit starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Alex Lange both exited with injuries and the Tigers still ended a three-game losing streak, beating Kansas City.

Willi Castro, Robbie Grossman and Niko Goodrum homered for Detroit. Miguel Cabrera got three hits and drove in two runs, with his RBI single keying a four-run first inning.

Boyd departed in the third because of discomfort in his left arm. Lange left after recording just one out in the fifth with an unspecified problem.

Royals starter Brad Keller (6-6) allowed six earned runs and eight hits in five innings.

Boyd was relieved by Joe Jimenez (2-0), who worked out of a two-on, one-out jam.