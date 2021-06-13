Bogdanovic and the Jazz visit Los Angeles with 2-1 series lead

Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the previous matchup 132-106. Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points to help lead LA to the victory and Donovan Mitchell recorded 30 points in the loss for Utah.

The Clippers are 27-15 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.6.

The Jazz have gone 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 116.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 51.2% and averaging 24.8 points. Paul George is averaging 24.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.4 points per game and shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Utah.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 113 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

Jazz: Averaging 119 points, 43.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).