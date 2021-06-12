Nationals place RHP Daniel Hudson on 10-day injured list

The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday.

Hudson has a 4-1 record with a 2.95 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 23 games.

He joined the Nationals in a midseason trade with Toronto in 2019 and recorded the final three outs in Game 7 of the World Series a few months later. Hudson does have a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with Arizona.

“We just figured it would be smart to shut it down for a couple days,” Hudson said.

“With my injury history there was some cause for concern for me. I don’t have any concerns long term. Hopefully it’s just short term.”

In his last appearance on June 9, Hudson threw 31 pitches in 1 2/3 innings in a win at Tampa Bay.

Manager Dave Martinez said Hudson had an MRI on Friday that only showed inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 10.

The Nationals made a few other moves ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. RHP Erick Fedde was reinstated from the injured list and will start the first game. Fedde, who is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA, last started on May 16 at Arizona and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on May 19.

RHP Andres Machado was optioned and selected from Triple-A Rochester as the 27th man. Machado made two MLB appearances with the Kansas City Royals in 2017. The Nationals also selected the contract of Jefry Rodriquez from Triple-A Rochester and Martinez said he could start the second game. OF Yadiel Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Right-handed reliever Will Harris (right hand inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Harris was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on May 23.