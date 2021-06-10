Messi, Di Maria and Agüero in Argentina’s Copa America squad

Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero and Ángel Di María are headlining the Argentina squad that will to Brazil for the Copa America, seeking their national team's first major title since 1993.

The list was published Thursday by South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL.

Defender Juan Foyth and striker Lucas Ocampos are the most notable absentees from the 28-player squad, despite featuring regularly since Lionel Scaloni became head coach in 2018.

Foyth was involved late when Argentina conceded a last-minute equalizer to Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match earlier this week. The Villareal defender, a winner of the latest Europa League, lost possession at the edge of the penalty box. Colombia subsequently crossed and then found the back of the net with a header by Miguel Borja.

Sevilla's Ocampos had a lackluster performance in the 1-1 draw against Chile last week, also in a World Cup qualifier.

Scaloni's squad included Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina Lucero, who were brought to Argentina's senior team for the first time during the latest rounds of World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina's will open its Group A campaign against Chile on Monday at Rio de Janeiro. Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay are also in Group A.

—-

Argentina Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Agustín Marchesín (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Joaquín Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Agüero (Barcelona)