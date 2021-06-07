Sports

Irish advance to Super Regionals with win over C. Michigan

The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Carter Putz's grand slam home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke it open and Notre Dame went on to beat Central Michigan 14-2 on Sunday to send the Irish to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002.

Putz added a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth and left the park six times in three games at the South Bend Regional. Notre Dame (33-11) outscored its opponents 50-5 with 15 homers during the weekend.

The Chippewas (42-18) took a 1-0 lead an inning earlier when Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a solo homer on a 1-1 pitch. Notre Dame took the lead for good in its half of the fourth when Niko Kavadas hit a solo shot, and Putz later scored from third on a throwing by CMU shortstop Justin Simpson.

Ryan Cole hit a three-run homer for Notre Dame in the seventh and Brooks Coetzee hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Lockwood-Powell, Simpson and Jakob Marsee each collected a pair of hits for CMU.

