Flexen expected to start as Seattle hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (32-25, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-28, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will play on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 13-9 against the rest of their division. Seattle ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .207 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .264.

The Athletics are 9-13 against opponents from the AL West. Oakland has hit 72 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 14, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 12-6. Jesus Luzardo earned his second victory and Tony Kemp went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Oakland. Paul Sewald took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 30 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Olson leads the Athletics with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .560.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).