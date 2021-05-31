Nuggets, Trail Blazers square off with series tied 2-2

Portland Trail Blazers (42-30, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 115-95. Norman Powell scored 29 points to help lead Portland to the victory and Nikola Jokic totaled 16 points in defeat for Denver.

The Nuggets are 9-3 in division games. Denver has a 24-10 record against opponents below .500.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Portland is fifth in the league scoring 116.1 points per game while shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 26.4 points per game, and is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 28.8 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. CJ McCollum is averaging 23.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.9% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 48.3% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: day to day (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).