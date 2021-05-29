Sports

Italian club Napoli hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach

The Associated Press

NAPLES, Italy

Luciano Spalletti was hired Saturday as the new coach of Napoli, which parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

In his last coaching job, Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019.

Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus.

“I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,” club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a statement. “Welcome, Luciano — we’ll do great work together.”

The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.

