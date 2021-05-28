Jonquel Jones leads Sun over Mystics 86-81

Jonquel Jones had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Washington Mystics for an 86-81 win on Friday night.

It was Jones’ sixth straight double-double for the Sun (6-1). She had 26 points and eight rebounds in the season opener.

Jasmine Thomas added a season-high 19 points, DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Brionna Jones scored 12 for Connecticut.

The Sun had their largest lead at 62-50, but the Mystics (2-4) scored the last 13 points of the quarter to take a 63-62 advantage into the fourth.

Bonner’s layup 13 seconds into the final period put the Sun back in front for good. The Mystics closed within three in the final minute but never had a possession with a chance to tie.

Tina Charles scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins added 20 for Washington.