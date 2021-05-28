Defender David Alaba joins Real Madrid from Bayern

Bayern's David Alaba, left, poses with Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge prior to the start of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool) AP

Real Madrid strengthened its defense by signing David Alaba on Friday after the defender ended his highly successful stint at Bayern Munich.

Madrid said the 28-year-old Alaba agreed to a five-year contact.

His official presentation will be after the European Championship where he will play for Austria, the club said.

Alaba's arrival coincided with contract negotiations stalled between the club and veteran defender Sergio Ramos. Ramos’ contract runs out at the end of June.

Alaba is leaving Bayern after 431 games in 13 years at the club, where he won 10 German titles and the Champions League twice. He said he was looking for a new challenge after contract renewal talks with Bayern broke down in November over his wage demands.

Alaba was a versatile player who usually played in defense for Bayern and as a midfielder for Austria. Alaba has played 79 games for Austria.